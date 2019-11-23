Home

Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
Lois Harper Obituary
Lois Harper
Lois "Wanda" Elwanda Harper, 90, of Mena died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Waldron.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Beasley-Wood Chapel in Mena with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
She is survived by a daughter, Theresa Davis of Mena; three sons, Jerry and Dennis Harper, both of Mena, and Fred Harper of Benton, Mo.; a sister, Sylvia Ventris of Fort Smith; a brother, Kenneth Mitchell of Gladstone, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019
