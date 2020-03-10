|
Lois Harris
Lois M. Harris, 89, of Fort Smith entered heaven on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Atlanta, Kan., to the late Guy and Mabel Williard. She was a member of Massard Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith for 47 years, where was the church organist for 25 years. Lois taught school for a short time in a one-room schoolhouse in Kansas, after completing her education. While working and raising her family, she also wallpapered for many friends and family. After moving to Fort Smith in 1972, she worked at Sparks Memorial Hospital. When she was 46, she was unable to continue working because of heart problems. That only slowed her down a little: She began filling her time by sewing for countless people, volunteering at many local agencies, preparing income tax returns and, most importantly to her, devoting time to her church.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy L. Harris; seven brothers, Melvin, Lawrence, Vern, Ray, Glen, Roland and Willis; and two sisters, Ruth and Bessie.
Lois is survived by three sons, Terry Olsen and wife Cheryl of Fort Smith, Reggie Olsen and wife Pamela of Ponca City, Okla., and Roy G. Harris of Tulsa; a daughter, Sheryl Harris of Fort Smith; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and two sisters, Lenora Knight of Paonia, Colo., and Christine Peters of Winfield, Kan.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at Massard Missionary Baptist Church with interment at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Danny Hall, Donnie Leonard, Terry Watkins, Travis Watkins, Jason Phillips and Jonathan Phillips.
Memorials may be made to Massard Missionary Baptist Church, 7901 Massard Road, Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020