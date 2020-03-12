Home

1930 - 2020
Lois Wheat Rippetoe Lewis, 89, of Roland, formerly Park Hill, Okla., passed from this life on March 3, 2020. She was born May 31, 1930, in Hudson, Colo., to the Rev. William Howard and Clarrissa Wheat. Lois was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow and Roland and loved hearing the children's choir and about the activities of the youth group.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dr. Charles Wheat; and her husband, Henry W. Lewis.
Lois is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lavonna and Perry Smith of Roland; two sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Paula Rippetoe of Tahlequah, Okla., and Dwight and Janet Lewis of Raleigh, N.C; and a sister, Janet Harris of Broken Arrow, Okla. She was blessed with three granddaughters, five grandsons, 11 great-granddaughters, five great-grandsons, a great-great-granddaughter, three great-great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held in the near future. As per her wish, Lois' body has been donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 15, 2020
