Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Assembly of God Church
Sallisaw, AR
Lois Wells

Lois Wells Obituary
Lois Wells
Lois Wells, 86, of Sallisaw died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Assembly of God Church in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Chapel in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherrie Godfrey of Warner, Okla., and Billie Phillips of Sallisaw; a stepson, Randy Wells of Sallisaw; a sister, Myrna Cole of Boise, Idaho; a halfsister, Dorothy Barlow of Oklahoma City; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 11, 2019
