Lola Seaton


1932 - 2019
Lola Seaton
Lola Jean Seaton, 87, of Cameron passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Fort Smith. Lola was born July 20, 1932, in Cameron to Otto and Ola Maye (Sherfield) Goins. She was a seamstress.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Gary Ray Seaton and Curtis Seaton; a daughter, Patricia Seaton; four sisters, Levenia Newell, Paulene Cox, Ethelene Covey and Linda Goins; and two brothers, Orville Goins and Howard Goins.
Survivors include her sons, Dale Seaton of Cameron and Dewayne and Beckie Seaton of Panama; a daughter-in-law, Niwona Seaton; four grandchildren, Eddie Seaton, Gary Seaton, Amanda Perdue and Margo Wright; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Charis, Katelyn, Myla, Ashtyn, Jaxon and Emma; her sisters, Evelyn and A.J. Hanna of Williams, Okla., and Sue and Jerry Hensley; her brothers, Arnold and David Goins of Panama and Bill and Freda Goins; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Seaton, Gary Seaton, Tyler Seaton, Danny Wright, Ryne Perdue and Allan Hensley.
Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Darneal and Harlan Hale.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 24, 2019
