Lola Travis
Lola Norton Travis, 80, of Hot Springs passed away Jan. 31, 2020. She was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Carlisle, the daughter of James H. Norton and Delores Graves Norton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.
She is survived by her heart's joy, her daughter Lisa Westbrook McKim and her husband Paul; and three precious granddaughters, Molly Ann McKim, Chelsea Renee McKim and Chloe Nicole McKim. She is also survived by three sisters; a brother; and a stepsister, all of whom she cherished. Lola leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, several cousins and many beloved friends.
"For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain." (Philippians 1:21)
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020