Lonnie Cowart

Lonnie Cowart, 80, of Roland died Sept. 5, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; two daughters, Crystal Hanson and Lynette Negrete; a stepdaughter, Melissa Hampton; two stepsons, Erik Griffin and Michael Hice; a sister, Dorothy Ludwick; a brother, Rodney Cowart; and 11 grandchildren.



