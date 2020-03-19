|
Lonnie Lemmon
Lonnie M. Lemmon, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 21, 1946, in DeRidder, La., to Ernest Marvin Lemmon and Verna Mae (Dixon) Lemmon. Lonnie was a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved to ride motorcycles, sightsee, go to the horse races and watch his girls play sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lonnie Lemmon Jr.; a daughter, Amberly Skelton; and a nephew, Ernest Mounce.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Terry; three daughters, Kimberly Fletcher of Edmond, Okla., and Cassie Bell and Maggie Bell (Cody), both of Fort Smith; a brother, Danny Lemmon of Pocola; a sister, Gaye Mounce (Mike) of Van-Alma; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2020