Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Lemmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Lemmon


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lonnie Lemmon Obituary
Lonnie Lemmon
Lonnie M. Lemmon, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 21, 1946, in DeRidder, La., to Ernest Marvin Lemmon and Verna Mae (Dixon) Lemmon. Lonnie was a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved to ride motorcycles, sightsee, go to the horse races and watch his girls play sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lonnie Lemmon Jr.; a daughter, Amberly Skelton; and a nephew, Ernest Mounce.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Terry; three daughters, Kimberly Fletcher of Edmond, Okla., and Cassie Bell and Maggie Bell (Cody), both of Fort Smith; a brother, Danny Lemmon of Pocola; a sister, Gaye Mounce (Mike) of Van-Alma; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -