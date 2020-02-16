Home

Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Cemetery Ridge Cemetery
south of Ozark
Lonnie McKinney Obituary
Lonnie McKinney
Lonnie Smith McKinney, 61, of Van Buren had the best Valentine's Day as he entered the gates of heaven on Feb. 14, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., surrounded by family and love. Lonnie was born Jan. 20, 1959, in Ozark to the late Vance McKinney and Joyce Hall McKinney. Lonnie was a carpenter who built many homes with his dad in Ozark and the surrounding areas. He was also an over the road truck driver who loved the road and had been through all 48 continental states. Most of all he loved his grandchildren. Nothing brought him greater joy than being Papa to Bodee, Sarah, Maelyn, Jayden, Landon, Kash, Vance, Rachel, Kaylee, Rylee, Jaxon, Dylan, Anna and Emmalynn.
In addition to his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Malcolm and Mildred Hall; his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Aria McKinney; his beautiful sister, Robin Richard; and his nephew, Travis McKinney.
Lonnie always said that his greatest contributions to this Earth are the ones he is leaving behind. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Vicki McKinney; three sons, Justin and wife Megan and Josh and wife Kim, both of Van Buren, and Jesse and wife Haylee of Ozark; two daughters, Cary and husband Joe of Van Buren and Amanda and husband Wayne of Alma; and 14 grandchildren who loved and adored him. He also leaves behind two brothers, Travis and wife Lalaina of Oklahoma City and Skeeter and wife Louise of Ozark; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and family who loved him dearly.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Cemetery Ridge Cemetery, south of Ozark, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 17, 2020
