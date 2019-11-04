Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Meeker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Meeker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lonnie Meeker Obituary
Lonnie Meeker
Lonnie "Juice" Meeker, 60, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was employed by Gerdau and a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Meeker; two sons, Shawn Meeker and Aaron Meeker, both of Greenwood; a daughter, Lexi Meeker of Greenwood; a brother, Ralph Meeker of Greenwood; three sisters, Brenda Gann, Karla Logue and Shelly Hill, all of Greenwood; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. at the church, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Farmers Bank in Lonnie's name.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -