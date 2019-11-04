|
|
Lonnie Meeker
Lonnie "Juice" Meeker, 60, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was employed by Gerdau and a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Meeker; two sons, Shawn Meeker and Aaron Meeker, both of Greenwood; a daughter, Lexi Meeker of Greenwood; a brother, Ralph Meeker of Greenwood; three sisters, Brenda Gann, Karla Logue and Shelly Hill, all of Greenwood; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. at the church, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Farmers Bank in Lonnie's name.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019