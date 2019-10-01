|
Lonnie Poston
Lonnie Dale Poston passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He was born to Dale and Carolyn Poston on July 30, 1964, in Fort Ord, Calif. Lonnie spent his working years as a salesman and enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and watching the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was so proud of and loved spending time with his wife, kids and grandbabies. He will be remembered for helping anyone he could and always standing up for what he believed in.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Poston of Hartford; a daughter, Allie Dake and husband Keith of Lavaca; a son, Nathan Poston and wife Maci of Charleston; a daughter, Lauren Poston of the home; his grandchildren, Owen and Thea Dake, Enzli Ward and Everli Poston; his mother, Carolyn Poston of Barling; a sister, Tammy Biggs and husband Wade Biggs of Muldrow; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Poston; and a son, Zachery Poston.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Oak Valley Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where family will visit from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Earl Wilson, Rory Bryant, Richard Bryant, Kurt Staton, Matthew Garrison and Brian Pope.
Honorary pallbearers are Owen Dake, Joe Cooper, Tate Jones, Jack Helms, Harry Bryant, Robert Johnson and Charles Sears.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019