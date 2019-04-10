|
|
Lonny LeGrand
Lonny A. LeGrand Sr., 80, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, April 9, 2019, at a local hospital. He retired from Calvert McBride in Fort Smith. He enjoyed golfing, watching the Arkansas Razorbacks and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Nadine (Nolan) LeGrand; and four brothers, Larry, Ralph and Melvin Robert and Donald LeGrand.
Memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith with military honors, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie (Sheridan) LeGrand of the home; six daughters, Carol Wilson and husband Billy of Van Buren, Robin Gipson and Christina LeGrand, both of Popular Bluff, Mo., Michelle Hutchinson and husband John of Cedarville, Angela Dutton and husband Steven of Springdale and Lisa LeGrand of Anaheim, Calif.; four sons, Lonny LeGrand Jr. and wife Karen of Poquoson, Va., Darryl LeGrand and wife Joann of Fyffe, Ala., Mike LeGrand of Phoenix and Ricky Colter and wife Roxanne of Van Buren; two sisters, Nancy Walker and Alice Davis, both of Independence, Mo.; one brother, Danny LeGrand of Kansas City, Mo.; 24 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2019