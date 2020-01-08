|
|
Lora Morton
Lora Jean Morton, of Cedarville, went to see Jesus on Dec. 21, 2019. She was a member of Catcher Church. Lora was a loving mother and sister and she loved her Yorkie, Reb.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Billy and Virginia Turner; and a sister, Dona Turner.
She is survived by a daughter Serena Dixon of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Megan and Cody Collinsworth, Morgan and Kyle Ross and Ethan Dyer; three great-grandchildren, Bryant and Mckinley Collinsworth and Byron Ross; a brother, Billy and Carol Turner; two sisters, Janice and Jim Davis and Darlene and Eddie Oden; and her best friends, Shirlee Cole and Johnny Helton.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Family Worship Church, 501 N. 17th St., Van Buren.
Arrangements were under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020