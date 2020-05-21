Home

Lorene Nichols Obituary
Lorene Nichols
Lorene Nichols, 92, of Ozark died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Ozark.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Jackson Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Lynnda English, Connie Bottoms and Norma Murphy; two sons, Johnny and Ronnie Nichols; two sisters, Joyce Rofkahr and Thelma Williams; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from May 22 to May 23, 2020
