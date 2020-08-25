1/1
Lorene Sehorn
1927 - 2020
Lorene Sehorn
Lorene L. Sehorn, 93, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born May 2, 1927, in Spiro to Albert Lee and Lena (Bain) Carter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; two brothers, Marvin and Fred Carter; three sisters, Dorotha Pound, Mary Lou Craig and Judean Tackett; and a grandchild, Shannen Ray.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Sehorn and Pat and Raymond Sehorn; four grandchildren, Dana Shanks and Randy, Richard Sehorn and Susan, Simone Ray and Jaxi Sehorn; five great-grandchildren, Casi Shanks, Ryan Crumb, Maddy Cargile, Finley Sehorn and Teslie Sehorn; three great-great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Maddie and Emma Crumb; three brothers, Dan, Larry and Robert Carter; two sisters, Flossie Cheline and Juanita Crow; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Nathaniel Craig and Jack McLaughlin officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Jeff, Dan and Eric Carter, Brant Ridenour, David Crow and Darrell Craig.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
