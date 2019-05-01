|
Lorene Smith
Lorene Ann Smith, 84, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Fort Smith to the late Omar and Opal Wersky. She was a retired office manager from Arkansas Industrial Insulators.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Daniel Smith.
She is survived by daughter, Maura Murto of Sedona, Ariz.; two sons, Dewayne Smith of Lewisville, Texas, and Darrell Smith of Jessup, Ga.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Barling City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the directions of Fentress Mortuary.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from May 2 to May 3, 2019