Lorene Yarberro
Lorene Francis Yarberro, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, in Greenwood. She was born June 24, 1926, in Tate to Charles and Susie Mae (Fain) Wilson. She was a homemaker and a member of Bonanza Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Yarberro; a daughter, Violet Orlene Yarberro; three sons, Alton, Wyland and Vernon Yarberro; four brothers; and one sister.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Bonanza Assembly of God Church with burial will be at noon at Roland City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Ramer and her husband Gary and Angela Yarbrough and her husband Mel, both of Fort Smith; five sons, Jerry Yarberro and his wife Shirley of Pocola, Ricky Yarberro and his wife Cheryl of Bonanza, Ronnie Yarberro and his wife Martha of Fort Smith, Michael Yarberro and his wife Stella of Little Rock and Aaron Yarberro and his wife Sherry of Fort Smith; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Bonanza Assembly of God Church, 701 McConnell Ave., Bonanza, AR 72916.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2019