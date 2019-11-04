Home

Loretta Johnson

Loretta Johnson Obituary
Loretta Johnson
Loretta June (Darneal) Johnson, of Poteau, was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Poker Bend, Okla., to William and Rena (Keeney) Darneal. She passed away Nov. 2, 2019, in Poteau at the age of 83. June retired from Rheem.
June was preceded in death by her parents, William (an original enrollee of the Choctaw Nation) and Rena Darneal; her husband, Floyd Johnson; two brothers, Raymond Darneal and Lloyd Darneal; and four sisters, Catherine Skelton, Elda Walker, Nell Rogers and Opal Brown.
June is survived by her children, Gerald Gotes, Gary Johnson, Scott Hilstrom, Keith Cox and Gayle James; 10 grandchildren, Shaun, Scotty, Shannon, Robyn, Heather, Cheryl, Cassie, Sierra, Lacy and Kendra; 23 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other family friends and loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Paul "Mike" Walker, Shaun Colwell, Jamie Stewart, Billy Faulkenberry and George Kover.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Monday, with the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m.
Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019
