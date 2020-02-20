|
Loretta Pense
Loretta Frances Pense, 83, of Chester passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home. She was a retired post master relief and of the Baptist faith. She was born April 25, 1936, in Chester to the late Alton "Zeke" and Joyce (Barron) Moore.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Jones; and a brother, Jackie Moore.
Survivors include her husband, James "J.D." Darrell Pense; a brother, Jimmy Moore and wife Paulette of Alma; a brother-in-law, Ivan Pense and wife Marla of Mountainburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Conley Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Moore, Chip Moore, Casey Moore, Wade Gray, Cody Pense and Bruce Bull.
