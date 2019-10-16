Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Butterfield Assembly of God
1302 N. 30th St.
Van Buren, AR
Visitation
Following Services
Butterfield Assembly of God
1302 N. 30th St.
Van Buren, AR
More Obituaries for Loretta Rhoads
Loretta Rhoads


1943 - 2019
Loretta Rhoads Obituary
Loretta Rhoads
Dr. Loretta Rhoads, 76, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 19, 1943, in Sequoyah County to the late Allen and Stella Bagley. She was a retired assistant principal for Northside High School in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Bagley Jr. and Harold Bagley.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. David Rhoads of the home; a daughter, Joni Koch and husband Greg of Alma; a son, Rey Gonzales and wife Gina of Los Angeles; six sisters, Edith Lee of Muldrow, Helen Fouts of Spiro, Wilma Faulkner of Muldrow, Naomi Odgon of Muldrow, twin sister Annetta Bearce of Alma and Jeanice Rhoads of Alma; five grandchildren, Joel Koch, Mallory Holsted and husband Toby, Jonalee Vogel and husband Ethan, Isaac Koch and Gianna Gonzales; two great-grandchildren, Madilynn and Railynn Becker; and close friend and co-worker, Melissa Griffin of Texarkana.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Butterfield Assembly of God, 1302 N. 30th St., Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the church.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019
