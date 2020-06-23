Loretta Zahn
1936 - 2020
Loretta Zahn
Loretta Faye Zahn, 84, of Mulberry passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born June 11, 1936, in Amarillo, Texas, to James and Carrie (Newman) Haley. She was a former restaurant manager and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Norman Zahn of the home; two sons, Billy Lee Geopfert of Alma and Bob Geopfert of Vancouver, Wash.; two sisters, Mary Pahler of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Jody Williams of Oklahoma City; seven grandchildren, Josh, Jamie, Kasi, Kelly, Shawn, Daimon and Britney; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
