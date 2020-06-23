Loretta Zahn

Loretta Faye Zahn, 84, of Mulberry passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born June 11, 1936, in Amarillo, Texas, to James and Carrie (Newman) Haley. She was a former restaurant manager and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Norman Zahn of the home; two sons, Billy Lee Geopfert of Alma and Bob Geopfert of Vancouver, Wash.; two sisters, Mary Pahler of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Jody Williams of Oklahoma City; seven grandchildren, Josh, Jamie, Kasi, Kelly, Shawn, Daimon and Britney; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.



