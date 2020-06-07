Lori (Collins) Hayes
Lori Marie (Collins) Hayes of Cameron passed away June 6, 2020, in Fort Smith at the age of 57. She was born Feb. 22, 1963, to Alfred and Gloria (Ashcraft) Collins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam Hayes; and a brother, Wade Collins.
Lori is survived by two sons, Jason Crase and wife Sarah and Tyler Crase; two grandsons, Avery Crase and Adian Crase; two brothers, Hank Collins and Tony Collins and wife Button; and numerous other family and loved ones.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 at Grace Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Knot Hole Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Funeral Services in Poteau.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.