Lori Thomas


1969 - 2019
Lori Thomas Obituary
Lori Thomas
Lori A. Thomas, 50, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born March 12, 1969, in Fort Smith and was raised by John and Ouia Zouzas, who she considered her parents. She was of the Christian faith. The people she loved, she loved hard and she was a loyal friend to many.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Lori is survived by her husband, Jeff of the home; her brother, Billy John Titsworth of Fort Smith; two stepbrothers, Billy Mack Titsworth of Massachusetts and Eugene Titsworth of Texas; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019
