Lorn Mason

Lorn Mason, 47, of Fort Smith died July 14, 2020, at her home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

She is survived by her companion, Dana Fashing; two daughters, Kendra Mason and McKayle Reeves; two sons, Jeron and Shane Mason; a sister, Roberta Curtis; and three grandchildren.



