Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Dunn


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorna Dunn Obituary
Lorna Dunn
Lorna M. Dunn, 90, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Dallas to John and Joy McDuffie. She worked many years as a nurse aide at Sparks Nursing Home and thoroughly enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles, easily completing the New York Times crossword puzzle in 30 minutes or less. Her quick-wit was obvious when she watched Jeopardy or challenged you to a game of Scrabble.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Vernon Brooks Dunn.
She is survived by a sister, Kathleen Tabor; two children, John Brooks Dunn and wife Kathryn and Ann Tisdale; two grandchildren, John Ronald Dunn and wife Elizabeth and Kimberly Joy LeBreux and husband Daniel; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery in Midland.
Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -