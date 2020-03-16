|
|
Lorna Dunn
Lorna M. Dunn, 90, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Dallas to John and Joy McDuffie. She worked many years as a nurse aide at Sparks Nursing Home and thoroughly enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles, easily completing the New York Times crossword puzzle in 30 minutes or less. Her quick-wit was obvious when she watched Jeopardy or challenged you to a game of Scrabble.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Vernon Brooks Dunn.
She is survived by a sister, Kathleen Tabor; two children, John Brooks Dunn and wife Kathryn and Ann Tisdale; two grandchildren, John Ronald Dunn and wife Elizabeth and Kimberly Joy LeBreux and husband Daniel; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery in Midland.
Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 17, 2020