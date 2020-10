Or Copy this URL to Share

Lorraine Barker

Lorraine Vivian Barker, 93, of Van Buren died Oct. 9, 2020, at a local nursing home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Rosalee Skorvaga; a son, Larrell Fortner; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.



