Lorraine Cruse


1935 - 2019
Lorraine Cruse Obituary
Lorraine Cruse
Lorraine Cruse, 84, of Alma passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and attended Victorious Life Ministries Church. Lorraine was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Marland, Okla., to the late C.W. and Narvis (Nelms) Russell.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jay Cruse; three brothers, Lowell T. Doyle and Lonnie D. Russell; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Denise and husband Bob Stewart of Loma Linda, Calif.; four sons, Rick and wife Caroline Garrett of Rudy, Steven and wife Kay Cruse of Bryant, Dan Cruse of Texarkana, Texas, and Michael Cruse of Alma; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Fowler of Bakersfield, Calif.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Victorious Life Ministries Church, 3907 U.S. 71 North, Alma, AR 72921.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 7, 2019
