Lorri Schluterman
Lorri G. (Stovall) Schluterman, 60, of Subiaco died Nov. 27, 2020, in Fayetteville.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco with burial at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Vincent; two daughters, Ashley Jackson and Kristen Schluterman; her parents, Zelma and Bill Stovall; three sisters, Rhonda Eckart, Dee Dee Sprick and Tammy Wilson; and three grandchildren.
Rosary will be said at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
