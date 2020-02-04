|
Lorria Bentley
Lorria May (Lee) Bentley, 61, of Muldrow died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Roland City Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, William; six stepdaughters, Cheryl Benson, Carla Olvera, Crystal Jackson, Charlotte Frisinger, Barbara Canaday and Susan Copeland; six stepsons, Benny, Dennis and Robert Moreland and William, Bobby and David Bentley; two brothers, Ervin and Michael Brasier; and many grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020