Lou Anna Schoen
Lou Anna Schoen, 80, of Barling passed from this life Aug. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born March 23, 1939, in Massard to the late Kermit Lyons and Mildred Lyons Davis.
Lou Anna is survived by her husband Joe "Sonny" Schoen; her children, Janet Ellis, Sherrill Heathcock and husband Roger, Ginger Heston and fiancé Calvin and Mark Schoen and wife Tammy; four grandchildren, Kevin Reed and wife Terra, Audra Abel and husband Joey, Cheston Ellis and girlfriend Heather and Jake Heston; nine great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kaylee, Caitlin, Nathan, Maddie, Ainslee, Laynee, Parker and Piper; her sister, Linda Hay Gilbert; her nephew, Marty Hay and wife Cindy and their daughter Lyla; as well as many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Joanna "Jojo" Schoen.
Lou Anna was a loving wife of 63 years, a very caring and devoted mother and an amazing Nana. We regarded her as the oak tree of the family, the person in whom we could draw strength in our times of need. She always seemed to know what was needed of her. She always had a giving heart, a shoulder to cry on or just an ear to listen. She loved to cook and was always more than willing to prepare a meal for her family and congregation. She was a very talented seamstress, making many of her kids clothes growing up. Lou Anna was such a sweet and loving person and will be missed by everyone.
Pallbearers will be Bill Baggett, Bryan Hanna, Jamie Pike, Bill Rogers, Bill Schoen and Randy Sharp.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Barling with burial to follow at Barling City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 5, 2019