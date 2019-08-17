Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Barling City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lou Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lou Ellen Lyons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lou Ellen Lyons Obituary
Lou Ellen Lyons
Lou Ellen Lyons, 89, passed away Aug. 15, 2019. She was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Charleston to Silas and Effie (Ray) (Raney) Bonner. She was a graduate of Fort Smith High School and worked as a bookkeeper for Kesner Builders and Cabinets. She married her childhood sweetheart, Wayne Lyons, and was married 49 years before he passed away. She was active with the children at Stepping Stone School in Alma. She was a truly motivated child of God and very active in church life. Lou Ellen was part of a circle of friends that enjoyed traveling, visiting and playing Dominoes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas Bacon Bonner and Effie Ray Bonner; her brothers, Lehman and John; her sisters, Farrah Hayes and Eunice Reynolds; and her husband, Wayne C. Lyons.
She is survived by her niece, Betty Bauman and husband Len; her nephew, Bob Reynolds and wife Ann; great-nephews and -nieces, Todd, Teri, Holly, Kristin, Bill, Kim, Jeff and David; and numerous great-great-nephews and -nieces.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Barling City Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Stepping Stone School, 1036 U.S. 64 East, Alma, AR 72921.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now