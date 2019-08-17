|
|
Lou Ellen Lyons
Lou Ellen Lyons, 89, passed away Aug. 15, 2019. She was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Charleston to Silas and Effie (Ray) (Raney) Bonner. She was a graduate of Fort Smith High School and worked as a bookkeeper for Kesner Builders and Cabinets. She married her childhood sweetheart, Wayne Lyons, and was married 49 years before he passed away. She was active with the children at Stepping Stone School in Alma. She was a truly motivated child of God and very active in church life. Lou Ellen was part of a circle of friends that enjoyed traveling, visiting and playing Dominoes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas Bacon Bonner and Effie Ray Bonner; her brothers, Lehman and John; her sisters, Farrah Hayes and Eunice Reynolds; and her husband, Wayne C. Lyons.
She is survived by her niece, Betty Bauman and husband Len; her nephew, Bob Reynolds and wife Ann; great-nephews and -nieces, Todd, Teri, Holly, Kristin, Bill, Kim, Jeff and David; and numerous great-great-nephews and -nieces.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Barling City Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Stepping Stone School, 1036 U.S. 64 East, Alma, AR 72921.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019