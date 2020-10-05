1/1
Lou Mulloy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lou Mulloy
Lou Eileen Mulloy, 94, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker and a painter and artist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.C. Mulloy Jr.; a daughter, Teenia Marie Stein; her parents, Joe and Gladys (Cheek) Irber; and a sister, Betty Jo Ammerman.
She is survived by a daughter, Karry Lynn Sargologos of Austin; three grandchildren, Brian Mulloy and wife Summer of Van Buren, Jennifer Harris and husband David of Muskogee, Okla., and Allyson Carson of Dallas; seven great-grandchildren, Remington, Brooks, Avery, Jessica, Samantha, Ella and Olivia; and three great-great-grandchildren, Cami, Saylor and Delilah. She was proud of all of her grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Fairview Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved