LouAnna Shalley
LouAnna Shalley
LouAnna M. Shalley, 79, passed away Aug. 10, 2020. She was born March 11, 1941, in Lavaca to Jeff and Sallie Stout.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney; and two granddaughters, Kasey Sweeten West and Donna Lynn Williams.
She is survived by a son, Bill Williams of Hackett; a daughter, Deanna Sweeten and husband Mike of Palm Bay, Fla.; two grandchildren, Michael Sweeten Jr. and Robbie Robbins; and four great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at Parks Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Parks Cemetery Association, 7 Van Buren Drive, Charleston, AR 72933.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
AUG
13
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
