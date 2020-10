Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise Bennett

Louise Bennett, 91, of Vian died Oct. 8, 2020, in Vian.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Sapulpa, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by two daughters, Diana Aguilar and Anita Powell; a son, James Bennett; a sister, Toni Calhoun; six grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.



