Louise Carter
Louise V. Carter, 94, of Ozark died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Alma.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Rankin Cemetery.
She is survived by four daughters, Barbara Grier of Vacaville, Calif., Anita Chapman of Fort Worth, Texas, Lawanna James of Mulberry and Dawn Williams of Ozark; a son, Robert Carter of Alma; a brother, George Mackey of Keefton, Okla.; 24 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 20, 2019