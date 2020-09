Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise Corbit

Louise Corbit, 76, of Heavener died Aug. 31, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Howe Cemetery.

She is survived by three sisters, Liz Hight, Fairlene Swanson and Bonnie Dehart.



