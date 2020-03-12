Home

Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Louise Eckart

Louise Eckart Obituary
Louise Eckart
Louise A. Eckart, 97, of Subiaco died March 10, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial at St. Benedict Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by three daughters, Lou Trusty, Francis Eckart and Rita Eckart; three sons, Tony, Raymond and Chris Eckart; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be said at 7:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2020
