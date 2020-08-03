1/
Louise Hicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Hicks
Louise Isham Hicks, 88, of Vian died July 31, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God Church in Vian with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Hicks; two sons, Bill and Gary Hicks; two sisters, Rema Isham and Margaret Holt; four brothers, Henry, D.K., Jim and Louie Isham; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved