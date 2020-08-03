Louise Hicks

Louise Isham Hicks, 88, of Vian died July 31, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God Church in Vian with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Hicks; two sons, Bill and Gary Hicks; two sisters, Rema Isham and Margaret Holt; four brothers, Henry, D.K., Jim and Louie Isham; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.



