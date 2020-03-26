|
Louise Snipes
Louise Snipes, 70, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 6, 1949, in Fort Smith to the late Wylie and Betty Brewer. She retired from Whirlpool.
She is survived by a daughter, Gia Donelle Bethel and husband Brannon of Van Buren; a son, Richard Snipes and wife Stefany of Poteau; and three grandchildren, Huston Bethel, Gehrig Snipes and Avery Snipes.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2020