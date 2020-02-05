Home

Martin Funeral Home - Waldron
101 West Fourth Street
Waldron, AR 72958
479-637-2167
Louise Willsey
Louise (Angel) Willsey, 90, of Waldron passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Washita to the late Ed and Edna (Blalock) Angel. She grew up in the Forester community and graduated with Waldron High School class of 1948. She loved to attend southern gospel singings and had a collection of 160-plus dolls. Louise was a wonderful daughter, sibling, wife, mom, grand/great-granny and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, DuWayne Willsey; five siblings, Joe Angel, Dan Angel, Eloise Young, Pat Keener and Ann VanDeWiele; and a son-in-law, Danny Metcalf.
Louise is survived by three children, Kenneth Willsey and wife Jan, Vicki Metcalf and Keith Willsey and Linda Heath; five grandchildren, James Willsey and wife Amy, Jason Metcalf, Kyle Metcalf and wife Christina, Angela Walker and husband Grayson and Ladatha Hobson and husband Britt; and eight great-grandchildren, Kristen Walker, A.J. Willsey, Jenna Willsey, Aubrey Metcalf, Molly Metcalf, Landry Metcalf, Adalee Hobson and Heath Hobson. She is also survived by five siblings, Gerald and wife Lois Angel, Bill and wife Jewel Angel, Linda Davis, Charles and wife Carol Angel and Lisa Godfrey and husband Randy; a brother-in-law, Charles VanDeWiele Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Hawkins Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Mark Keener, Brad Keener, Shane Davis, Mac Davis, Robert Wagner and Grayson Walker.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2020
