Lourdes Bolton

Lourdes Bolton, 49, died Nov. 2, 2020.

Memorial service will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Van Buren United Pentecostal Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Jason; her parents, Arcadia and Ramon Rivera; and four brothers, Axel, Gil, David and Freddie Rivera.



