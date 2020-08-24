1/
Lowell Lawson
Lowell Lawson
Lowell Arthur Lawson, age 73, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home. He retired from Whirlpool and was a U.S. Navy veteran. The love of his life for the past 18 years was his wife, Vickie Lawson, who he referred to as "Blondie."
Lowell could never stay still — he was always doing projects with his grandchildren or traveling with his wife. He never met a stranger and always had a joke or story to tell. He loved to laugh and make everyone around him laugh as well. He was loved by all that knew him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Hazel and Lowell Lawson; and a son, Todd Fredricks.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer and Natasha Gray; two sons, Jeremy and Lowell Hunley; a stepdaughter, Miranda Francis; a stepson, Joshua Polecat; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Lewis Funeral Chapel with burial at 10 a.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel 4817, Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Josh Polecat, Dakota Cecil, Matthew Francis, Eddie Lewis, Ricky Moses and Lowell Hunley.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
