Lowell Person
Lowell Jacob Person of Fort Smith, 78, passed away March 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 19, 1942, in Fort Smith to the late Jacob Person and Violet Osburn. He was a lifelong member of the Scottish Rite and a 32 degree Mason of Belle Point and Victory Masonic Lodges. He owned Be Well Upholstery of Fort Smith for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carolyn Osburn; and a brother, Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, 4 months and 25 days, Betty Person; a brother, Roy Person; two children, Cassandra Person and Monte Person; a son-in-law, Mike Boyd; five grandchildren, Jennifer Wilson, Cora Phelan, Sylvia Phelan, Cassandra Jeffries and Mathew Phelan and wife Jennifer; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 30 at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Mike Boyd, Monty Person, Matt Phelan, Kaleb Phelan, Sherard Johnson and Kris Jeffries.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2020