McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Loyce Cox

Loyce Cox Obituary
Loyce Cox
Loyce Willene Cox, 83, of Greenwood passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Van Buren. She was a retired bookkeeper.
She is survived by one son, Darren Cox of Greenwood; one daughter, Georganna Cox of Alma; one brother, Kenneth Campbell of Greenwood; two sisters, Allene Vachon of Greenwood and Martha Robertson of Paris; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Cox; her parents, Jim and Gladys Campbell; her stepmother, Edna Mae Campbell; and her brother, Buddy Campbell.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
The family will have a private funeral service. Burial will be at Evans Cemetery in Excelsior.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 17, 2019
