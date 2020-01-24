|
|
Loyd Billings
Loyd G. Billings, age 71, of Pearcy passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Loyd was born June 25, 1948, in Waldron, the son of Loyd Calvin Billings and Mary Catherine Essman Billings. He married Gloria "Jeanne" Mahan on June 9, 1973; she preceded him in death after 39 years of marriage on April 8, 2012. Loyd was of the Christian faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He was an outstanding husband, father and brother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Athel Lee Billings.
He is survived by a son and his fiancée, Brad Billings and Judi of Hot Springs; three grandchildren, Kelsey, Jacob and Caleb; a brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Jean Billings of Waldron; as well as his nieces, nephews, extended family members and many close friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Hot Springs with Brother Dale Stovall officiating. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Billy Rowell, James Billings, Gus Billings, Darrel Phillips, Michael Mahan and Jason Richardson.
Honorary pallbearer is his good friend, Lester House.
