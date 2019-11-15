Home

Loyd Olen Griffin, 81, of Huntington died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie; three daughters, Sundy Griffin, Danielle Oliver and and Michelle Kiefer; a son, Steven Griffin; three sisters, Janie Gibson, Doris Nichols and Sharon Griffin-Squire; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 18, 2019
