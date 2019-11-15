Home

Loyd Griffin Obituary
Loyd Griffin
Loyd Olen Griffin, 81, of Huntington entered into rest Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. He was born Oct. 24, 1938, in Fort Smith to the late Loy and Hazel Griffin. He retired from the Air National Guard after 27 years. He loved fishing, hunting, making fly lures, cooking and reloading and building ammo. He was the owner of Griffin's Welders on Towson Avenue, a 32nd degree Mason, and a great storyteller. He loved his wife, grandchildren and dogs dearly. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jennie Griffin of the home; a son, Steven Loyd Griffin and his wife Laura of Fort Smith; three daughters, Sundy Griffin of Fort Smith, Danielle Oliver and her husband Mark of Hackett and Michelle Kiefer of Greenwood; three sisters, Janie Gibson of Fort Smith, Doris Nichols of California and Sharon Griffin-Squire of Bella Vista; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by Brother Charlie Scott will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with mitary honors.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
Pallbearers will be Mark Oliver, Dennis Kennedy, Dalton Clem, Spenser Griffin, Joe Nicodemus and Michael Sweeten.
Honorary pallbearers are his military buddies USAF "Old Farts."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christmas Honors Event — Laying of the Wreaths at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, P.O. Box 10696, Fort Smith, AR 72917, FEIN No. 47-3527030.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 17, 2019
