Luana Lee Deaton, 65, of Mulberry died Monday, June 10, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her husband, Tim; two daughters, Tammy Kellogg of Phoenix and Kristle Cubbage of Mulberry; a son, William Garvin of Van Buren; four sisters, Paulette Dulude of Bald Knob, Barbara Ridgway of Auckland, New Zealand, Rebecca Riggs of Little Rock and Donna McKeegan of Oklahoma City; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 12, 2019
