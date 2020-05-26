|
Lucie Silva
Lucie Grace Silva went to be with her beloved Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Barling. She was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Fort Smith to William and Olga (Sample) Morris. She graduated from Northside High School in Fort Smith in 1952 and worked for Sparks Regional Medical Center for 25 years. During her time of employment at Sparks, she acquired her licensed practical nurse, registered nurse and licensed social worker licenses. Lucie later took a position at Harbor View Mercy Hospital in the chemical dependency unit. She acquired her certified alcohol and drug counseling and advanced alcohol and drug counseling licenses from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Lucie was a longtime member of Evangel Temple.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, James Spoon and Coy Dean; three sisters, Elizabeth Ward, Ida Mae Huff and Nadine Ciemiecki; a brother, Col. William B. Morris Jr.; and two grandchildren, Jordan Head and Ben Wilson.
She is survived by three daughters, Laura Head of Mustang, Okla., Elaina Roebuck of Fort Smith and Jamesia Hamel and husband Jerry of Paradise Hill, Okla.; a son, Coy Allen Spoon and wife Becky of Hubbard, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evangel Temple, 1110 S. 12th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Kitties and Kanines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020