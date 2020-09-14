1/
Lucille Borengasser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Borengasser
Sister Lucille (Mary Placid) Borengasser, O.S.B., age 92, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, Kan., died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the monastery. She was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Fort Smith to Jake and Gertrude Wiederkehr Borengasser, the youngest of seven children.
After graduating from St. Scholastica Academy in Fort Smith, Sister Lucille earned a bachelor's degree in English from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross in Washington, D.C. She entered the Mount community in 1951, making her monastic profession in 1954, and taught in elementary schools for several years. After earning a master's degree in French from Notre Dame University, she taught art appreciation and French at Bishop LeBlond High School in St. Joseph, Mo., and Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kan. She was later a chaplain at St. Mary's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., manager at the Marian Hall residence in Kansas City, Kan., and then pastoral assistant at St. Matthew's parish in Topeka, Kan. Upon her return to the Mount, she worked in the development office and also wrote homilies for Celebration Magazine. She was a member of the National Association of Catholic Chaplains.
Sister Lucille was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Rosalie Walsh and Charles, Sigmund, Basil and Margaret Borengasser.
She is survived by a brother, Jack Borengasser; her nieces and nephews; and her monastic family.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica, 801 S. Eighth St., Atchison, KS 66002, or online at www.mountosb.org.
Funeral services are pending until a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved